Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Boone County.

Customers along Rt. A from the intersection of Old Rt. A and State Rt. A, to and including Hartsburg, will be affected. Also, people south of Hartsburg along 1st Street, 2nd Street, Main St., Center St., Arnsmeyer Ln., River Rd. S, Bush Landing Rd. and Hartsburg Bottom Rd. are all affected.

Those people may have to boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Do not use any ice from a household automatic ice maker, and let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

The advisory lasts until 12 p.m. Wednesday.