COLUMBIA - South Columbia residents are advised to boil water as a precaution following a water main break.
In a release, Consolidated Public Water announced that their Supply District No. 1 of Boone County will have to undergo a boil advisory from 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 until Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon.
Those within the water service area include all of Bearfield Rd, Bearfield Subdivision, Gans Rd east of Rock Quarry Rd, Rock Quarry Rd, Hwy 163 S between Rock Bridge State Park and Rt K, Rt K south to Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Church Rd north to Old Plank Rd and Rock Bridge Estates Subdivision along Old Plank Rd.