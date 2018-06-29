Precious Moments Figurines Going to Conn. Families

CARTHAGE (AP) — An Oklahoma teenager has arranged for families of the children killed in last week's school shooting in Connecticut to receive Precious Moments figurines from the southwest Missouri company.

A source reported that Mary Stewart of Wister, Okla., contacted the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage about sending the families a special figurine. The Precious Moments Supporting Foundation agreed to help.

Residents of Wister also donated money to ship the figurines to Newtown, Conn., where 20 schoolchildren and six school employees were killed last week.

A Wister bank also spearheaded an initiative to raise money for plane tickets so Mary and her mom can go to Connecticut on Sunday to deliver the figurines, which are titled "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" and "Embrace in His Love."