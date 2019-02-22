Predictions Show an Increase in Holiday Sales This Season

COLUMBIA- Good news for retailers this holiday season. Experts from the consulting company, Deloitte LLP, predict a slight increase in sales this holiday season. They predict November to January in-store sales will be up 2.5 to 3 percent this year. Online sales could see a gain of 14 percent.

Executive Director of The District in downtown Columbia, Carrie Gartner, said downtown businesses have seen a steady increase in sales since 2008 when the economy took a big hit.

"Retail sales have really held their own over the past few months, and we had a very good holiday season last year, so we are hoping for more of the same this coming season." Gartner said.

Some Columbia business workers, including those at Kent's Floral Gallery and Gifts and My Secret Garden, said they have cut back on the volume of goods to avoid extra inventory after the holiday season. They say they have seen an increase in sales over the past year.

Deloitte LLP officials said to do really well this holiday season, businesses need to be able to adjust their inventory and pricing when consumer demand fluctuates.