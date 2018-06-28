Pregnant Wolf, Mate Flee Branson Attraction

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON WEST (AP) - A pregnant timber wolf broke out of a Branson-area attraction with her mate. Breck Wakefield, the owner of the park called Predator World, said the timber wolf probably was seeking a safer place to give birth. The wolves escaped late Thursday, one day after they arrived at the park. Wakefield says they're no threat to humans, unless cornered. A search for the wolves was called off late Friday, although efforts to trap them continued. Wakefield said the animals were probably in a 1,000 acre tract of land behind Predator World, located eight miles across a county line from its better-known neighbor, the resort town of Branson. The two wolves had been placed on arrival in a quarantine pen, which they twisted apart. The female wolf weighs approximately 130 pounds and is silver-gray in color. The male weighs about 100 pounds and is dark chocolate in color.