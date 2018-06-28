Pregnant Woman Apparently Was Stabbed to Death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A pregnant Springfield woman who was found dead in her home had reported being a victim of domestic assault several times in the past.

Court records indicated 26-year-old Jessica Conner suffered what appeared to be several stab wounds before she was found dead Friday at her home. Police reports indicate she had black eyes and dried blood under her nose.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Wednesday no one has been arrested in the case.

Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson says Conner had reported being a victim of domestic violence many times in recent years, with several different suspects.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/QrcK21 ) his office filed charges on some of the cases but Patterson said Conner would not cooperate in recently filed cases.