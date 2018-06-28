Pregnant Woman Charged With Rape

Pregnant woman charged with statutory rape of teen



ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A pregnant Phelps County woman accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy is now charged with rape.



Police say 39-year-old Melissa Mason met the boy a year and a half ago. He lived in her neighborhood.



Police say Mason became pregnant as a result of their relationship.



Police arrested her last Thursday. Mason is out on bond.



