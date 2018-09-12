Pregnant Woman Shot to Death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are searching for the estranged husband of a pregnant woman who died when she was shot while standing near her car in a parking lot.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim as 29-year-old Danielle Burnett-Famous. She was shot in the face. She and her unborn child died at a hospital.

Police say the gunman approached Burnett-Famous and a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening in a gated lot in the Lafayette Square neighborhood and opened fire. The man was shot in the shoulder. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the gunman is a 41-year-old man whose last known address was in north St. Louis County.