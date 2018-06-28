Pregnant woman taken to the hospital after car accident

COLUMBIA - A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after a car wreck around 12 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Brickton Road.

The wreck blocked two lanes of traffic.

Columbia fire trucks were used as blockades to redirect traffic.

The pregnant woman was said to have been the passenger of one of the vehicles involved.

The Columbia Fire Department said the lady was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unknown if she or either of the drivers sustained any injuries.