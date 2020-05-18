Preliminary Hearing Set for Craig Michael Wood
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A preliminary hearing date is now set for Craig Michael Wood, the middle-school football coach accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Springfield, Mo.
A judge last week scheduled Wood's preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. April 2 at the Greene County Courthouse. Wood remains jailed without bond. The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to determine if there is enough evidence for a case to go to trial.
Fourth-grader Hailey Owens was killed in February. Police say she was walking near her Springfield home when she was abducted. Authorities say her body was found in Wood's basement later that day.
