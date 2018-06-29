Preliminary Hearings Pushed Back in Brian Daniels Case

COLUMBIA - Christopher Hurt was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in connection to the death of Brian Daniels. Daniels was shot to death in his home on Cimarron Drive back in April. Hurt was in court for hindering prosecution charges. The hearing has now been pushed back to September 4.

Hurt was originally questioned in the murder of Daniels but allegedly gave false statements to authorities.

James Thompson faces first degree murder charges also in connection to the Daniels murders. According to the circuit clerk's office, his preliminary hearing will now be in two or three weeks.

[Editor's note: This story has been modified to remove a sentence that incorrectly stated that Hurt is from Oklahoma and is accused of being the hit man hired to kill Daniels.]