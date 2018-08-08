Preliminary report released in Table Rock Lake duck boat tragedy

Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board

BRANSON - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary accident report Tuesday regarding the Table Rock Lake tragedy in July.

Seventeen people died when a duck boat sank during a tour of Branson.

The report said "local area forecasts for the time of the accident included thunderstorm warnings and data indicated winds of over 70 mph."

Along with weather data, 33 interviews were conducted on-site and cell phones, video files and cameras were accessed, according to the report.

The NTSB said they have investigated other duck boat incidents, including one in Arkansas in 1999.

Following the Arkansas incident, NTSB flagged "vehicle maintenance, Coast Guard inspections, reserve buoyancy, and survivability as safety issues" as well making suggestions to make duck boats safer.

"NTSB will participate in the upcoming Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation" while the investigation remains ongoing.