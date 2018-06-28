Prep Star Ben McLemore Picks Kansas

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP)- Ben McLemore, a 6-foot-5 prep star from St. Louis, has announced that he is coming to Kansas. Kansas had been locked in a battle with Missouri for the high-scoring guard. But when coach Mike Anderson left the Tigers for Arkansas, the door was opened for the Jayhawks. McLemore made his announcement Sunday while surrounded by family, after scoring 14 points in the NeXt All-America Classic in Hoffman Estates, Ill. He said he'd narrowed it down to Kansas and Missouri, and talked to his mother the night before. He said, "it was a tough decision, but next year I'll be at Kansas University."

McLemore told the Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World that Kansas'coaches did a good job telling him how he would fit into their program. He had attended Kansas' Elite camp the past four summers.