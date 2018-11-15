Preparing for Possible Attacks

"Since this is a new stadium, this is an opportunity for them to exercise their evacuation plans that they have in place, that they have designed for the new stadium," Jamison added.

Only a few people know the details, which makes the drill more realistic for everyone, including 5,000 volunteers at the stadium.

"Our job is to provide that background information to whatever emergency management personnel there are that needs it," explained Anthony James of the Missouri Information Analysis Center.

Because events like this are unpredictable, practice might not guarantee perfection. But the drill tries to get as close as possible.