Preparing snow plows is a vital task before winter weather

6 hours 43 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 5:59:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News
By: Alayna Chapie, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY — Snow plow crews throughout mid-Missouri are getting ready for the next round of winter weather.

Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected from late Saturday to Sunday. 

Jason Shafer, a machine engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said the coming weather conditions create some problems for road crews. 

"It's going to be very cold. Our salt loses a lot of effect if it's below 20 degrees," he said. "We are looking at the possibility that we're not going to be able to do much with the condition of our roads for an extended period of time because it's simply going to be too cold to do anything."

Shafer said MoDOT has 225 snow plows for 18 counties, and the trucks are looked examined before they start their snow routes. 

"We have all of them on schedule for oil changes and grease drops," Shafer said. "Another thing we need to keep in mind with these trucks are the chains can have wear and the gear boxes can have wear, too." 

He said there are a lot of elements on the trucks that need to be maintain during winter weather, but damage is common when the plows are on the road.

Shafer said if five snow plows became inactive, it could cause a minor setback to getting the roads cleared quickly.

"We do have to adjust. You feel it in the area that it's happening at, but generally it's widespread enough that you don't have it all localized in one area," he said.

Barry Dalton, spokesman for the Columbia Public Works Department, said fleet mechanics are a vital part of the operation. 

"We've got mechanics in-house that take care of a range of issues from minor maintenance issues to windshield wipers breaking, tail lights out and a tire needing to be changed," he said.

Dalton said, like MoDOT, the public works department has been preparing everyday — even before winter weather begins.

"Weather in Missouri is unpredictable. We monitor all of the forecast closely. This winter we have been getting winter precipitation of some kind on a regular basis, every three or four days, so there is really no time to not be prepared," he said. 

Columbia has already pretreated the roads and will have a full crew plowing Saturday and Sunday, Dalton said. 

More News

Grid
List

Randolph Co. Sheriff's vehicle 'total loss' after fire
Randolph Co. Sheriff's vehicle 'total loss' after fire
COLUMBIA - A Randolph County Sheriff's Office vehicle was destroyed after catching fire on Highway 63 Friday. The... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 10:29:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Macon County Sheriff seeks public's help finding suspected thieves
Macon County Sheriff seeks public's help finding suspected thieves
COLUMBIA - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects believed to have stolen automotive parts on Monday.... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 9:33:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Condos damaged after fire in Osage Beach
Condos damaged after fire in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH (KY3) - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Compass Pointe apartments in Osage Beach early Friday evening.... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 8:57:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Two St. Louis day care workers charged for throwing child against cabinet
Two St. Louis day care workers charged for throwing child against cabinet
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 8:17:47 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Artists from across the country converge on Columbia for True/False
Artists from across the country converge on Columbia for True/False
COLUMBIA - Paper fish, a flower-covered warhead and 11-foot tall sculptures are all part of the vibrant art scene currently... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 7:45:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Preparing snow plows is a vital task before winter weather
Preparing snow plows is a vital task before winter weather
JEFFERSON CITY — Snow plow crews throughout mid-Missouri are getting ready for the next round of winter weather. Anywhere... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 5:59:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

St. Louis County inmate dies; third to die in jail this year
St. Louis County inmate dies; third to die in jail this year
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center has died, the jail's... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 5:00:18 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

March Enters Like A Lion: Another Round Of Winter Weather in Mid-Missouri
March Enters Like A Lion: Another Round Of Winter Weather in Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Another round of winter weather is expected to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulating snow,... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 4:52:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

A new bill would make Missouri the 14th state to decriminalize weed
A new bill would make Missouri the 14th state to decriminalize weed
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, wants to decriminalize marijuana possession in the state and give counties the... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 4:10:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Firefighters extinguish south Columbia house fire
Firefighters extinguish south Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA — A house fire broke out Friday on El Cortez Drive in south Columbia. Firefighters and police arrived... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 3:49:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Where Pigs Fly Farm reopens after noncompliance issues
Where Pigs Fly Farm reopens after noncompliance issues
LINN - March 1 is National Pig Day and one local pig farm is wasting no time to celebrate. The... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 2:57:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Price of Tamiflu an obstacle for some flu patients
Price of Tamiflu an obstacle for some flu patients
COLUMBIA – If you or your family are suffering from the flu for the first time this season, you could... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Local veteran receives gift to "change his life"
Local veteran receives gift to "change his life"
COLUMBIA - A local army veteran got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning. Eric Collins was handed a set... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 1:00:00 PM CST March 01, 2019 in News

A never-before released Dr. Seuss book is coming out this fall
A never-before released Dr. Seuss book is coming out this fall
(CNN) -- Children will soon be cheering yea and neigh. A new Dr. Seuss book, titled "Dr. Seuss's Horse... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 10:35:00 AM CST March 01, 2019 in News

True/False organizers offer parking tips
True/False organizers offer parking tips
COLUMBIA - As the annual festival looks to host thousands of visitors and volunteers, parking for the True/False Film Festival... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 Friday, March 01, 2019 3:31:00 AM CST March 01, 2019 in News

Missouri to create center for rural students' mental health
Missouri to create center for rural students' mental health
COLUMBIA – The $10 million grant will create a National Center for Rural School Mental Health that will research what... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:15:00 PM CST February 28, 2019 in Top Stories

CMU signs college football female to scholarship
CMU signs college football female to scholarship
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University is making history this week by signing the first ever non-kicker female football player. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 Thursday, February 28, 2019 9:44:00 PM CST February 28, 2019 in Football

Advocates: New community funds tell foster kids 'I believe in you'
Advocates: New community funds tell foster kids 'I believe in you'
JEFFERSON CITY - Grant money pouring into Jefferson City-based nonprofits is investing in the future of children in foster care.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:02:00 PM CST February 28, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
1am 30°
2am 29°
3am 29°
4am 27°