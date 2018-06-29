Presbyterian church in Fulton named in abuse lawsuit

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A minister is taking his own denomination to task, claiming in a lawsuit that the Presbyterian Church was partly responsible for sexual abuse he suffered as a teenager.

Rev. Kris Schondelmeyer, a 31-year-old youth minister in Toledo, Ohio, is seeking unspecified damages in a lawsuit whose defendants include the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), the First Presbyterian Church of Fulton, Missouri, and his alleged abuser, Jack Wayne Rogers.

Schondelmeyer says he was sexually abused at a youth conference in Maryland in 2000. The suit claims Rogers was a lay minister allowed to chaperone despite a 1992 child pornography conviction.

An attorney for the denomination declined comment.

Rogers has a long criminal history and is housed in a federal prison on child porn and obscenity convictions. He does not have an attorney.