Prescott throws 4 TD passes, Mississippi State tops Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and No. 24 Mississippi State got 100-yard receiving games from De'Runnya Wilson and Fred Ross in a rain-soaked 31-13 victory over Missouri on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs kicked it into gear after a heavy downpour stopped at halftime, turning a one-point game into a runaway with a 17-point third quarter that included two of Prescott's TD throws.

Wilson had two touchdown receptions and Ross and Fred Brown had one each for Mississippi State (7-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row to stay in contention in the SEC West. The Bulldogs pulled away without left tackle Rufus Warren, who injured his left leg late in the first half.

Prescott became the 10th player in SEC history with 10,000 yards of total offense after entering the game needing just 65. He was 27 for 40 for 303 yards and led the Bulldogs in rushing with 47 yards on 14 carries.

Russell Hansbrough's 14-yard run late in the first half gave Missouri (4-5, 1-5) its first touchdown in four games. Kentrell Brothers forced a fumble and blocked a punt to set up a pair of field goals in the first half for the Tigers. They have lost four in a row for the first time since 2004.