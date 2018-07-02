Prescription Drug Monitoring Program May Curb State Drug Abuse

5 years 7 months 1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2012 Nov 29, 2012 Thursday, November 29, 2012 11:17:00 AM CST November 29, 2012 in News
By: Garrett Bergquist
loading

COLUMBIA - As supporters of prescription monitoring gear up for another attempt to create such a program this spring, KOMU 8 News looked at whether a prescription drug monitoring program would work in Missouri.

Prescription drug monitoring programs, variously referred to as PDMPs or PMPs, act as a central electronic clearinghouse for all prescriptions written in a state. The programs are intended to help curb the explosion in prescription drug abuse that has occurred in the last decade. Every state except Missouri has such a program in place or is in the process of setting one up. During the 2012 legislative session, a Republican-led bill authorizing a PDMP gained tremendous support from both parties. The bill passed the house of representatives overwhelmingly only to die in the senate after a filibuster by a small group of senators led by Sen. Robert Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, the only practicing physician in the chamber. Schaaf said at the time he would fight prescription monitoring if the issue came up again. He told KOMU 8 News in November that his objection to the practice centers around civil liberties. He said the state should not have a database with someone's private medical information.

Supporters of prescription monitoring acknowledge Schaaf's concerns. Jerry Eames, a licensed clinical addictions counselor, said Schaaf is correct in worrying how such a database is used. However, Eames said the benefits outweigh the risks "immensely."

"It would stop a flow from the pharmacy to the street, maybe a full third of these chemicals would stop hitting the streets," Eames said.

Prescription drug abuse is a serious problem in Missouri. The 2010 Missouri Student Survey, compiled by the Department of Mental Health, found 11 percent of Missourians in the sixth through twelfth grades had used prescription drugs outside of a doctor's orders at some point in their lives--more than any illicit drug except marijuana. By comparison, more than 26 percent of students in that age range had used cigarettes, while slightly fewer than 1 percent had used methamphetamine. The department's most recent statistics show about 3200 Missourians are treated for prescription drug abuse each year. Xanax, Oxycontin and Vicodin are the most commonly abused prescriptions, together accounting for about 86 percent of the prescription drugs abused by these patients.

Bob Twillman, the chair of the Kansas Prescription Monitoring Program Advisory Committee, said a search warrant is needed to access the information held by Kansas' prescription drug monitoring program, called K-TRACS. Any time a prescription is written, information about the prescription, the prescriber and the intended recipient is uploaded into the program. Twillman said the main difference PDMPs make for law enforcement is eliminating the need for police to visit individual pharmacies if they are tracking someone.

Studies of existing prescription monitoring programs offer mixed results. A 2002 Government Accountability Office (GAO) study found such programs improve law enforcement investigation time and productivity and help reduce the availability of abused drugs. The study also found the existence of a PDMP caused drug diversion activities to increase in states without PDMPs--such as Missouri. A 2006 study by the public policy consulting firm Simeone Associates found such programs reduce the per capita availability of prescription pain relievers, thus reducing the likelihood of abuse. That same study found prescription pain reliever abuse is higher in states with PDMPs than without, though the authors caution that the probability of abuse is higher in the absence of such programs.

Both law enforcers and pharmacists said they see incidents of prescription drug abuse on an almost daily basis. Capt. Tim Hull, the director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Public Information and Education Division, said state troopers find and seize prescription drugs every day, though he added the quantities seized are quite small.

"It's not like finding 200 or 300 pounds of marijuana," he said.

Hull said state troopers often find prescription drugs and illicit drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine together.

Kilgore's Pharmacy owner Bill Morrissey said his staff looks for telltale signs that a customer is doctor shopping, or getting multiple prescriptions for the same drug from multiple doctors.

"For instance, if we see someone who we know has insurance--or strongly suspect has it--try to pay cash, that's a red flag," Morrissey said, adding a PDMP would make it easier for Kilgore's to catch such customers.

Aides to Kevin Engler, R-Farmington, who was elected to the state house in November after serving two terms in the state senate, said he will introduce PDMP legislation again during the upcoming legislative session.

2010 Missouri Student Survey

2002 GAO PDMP Study

2006 Simeone Associates PDMP Study

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 80°
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°