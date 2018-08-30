Prescription drug take back event collects record medication amount

BOONE COUNTY - Over 895 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were collected throughout Boone County on April 29 and 30 as part of the Prescription Drug Take Back event. This breaks the previous record for the event by over 200 pounds.

This local event coincided with the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Take Back event. All drugs collected will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Eight collection sites participated in the event and collected the following amounts of prescription drugs: