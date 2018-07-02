Prescription Drug Take Back Events Aim to Stop Drug Abuse

COLUMBIA - Several local agencies hosted a prescription drug take back event Thursday. People could drop off any unneeded prescribed medications safely at one of several locations.

The Columbia Police Department and the Youth Community Coalition along with the Boone County Health Department, the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took part. Their goal is to stop prescription drug abuse and make sure prescription drugs are disposed of safely.

Ryan Worley from the Youth Community Coalition said that one of the main focuses of the event is to also make sure youth won't abuse prescribed drugs. A Missouri study showed that seven percent of Boone County youth abused prescribed drugs in 2012.

Missouri is the only state in the country that has not established a prescription drug monitoring program. Worley said this is one step to getting closer to having one. But until then, he advises parents to educate and emphasize how harmful it can be to take drugs not prescribed to the person they're intended for.

A collection bin and volunteers will be at the VA Hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and at the Columbia Health Department from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. There is always a bin to drop medication off at the Columbia Police Department.