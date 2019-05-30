Preservationists ask for help to restore the capital city after tornado

2 days 1 hour 21 minutes ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 3:24:00 AM CDT May 28, 2019 in News
By: Hannah Howard, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - Some people whose mission is to save Jefferson City's historic charm is asking for help in the wake of last week's tornado.

The group Historic City of Jefferson wants residents and volunteers to save pieces of fallen or damaged architecture that could be used in the future.

President Donna Deetz said buildings from Capitol Avenue, down Jackson Street and all over the city were built 100 plus years ago and will need authentic pieces to be restored. The organization is sending its own group of volunteers to look for specific pieces in the rubble.

"We come in as volunteers and pull out doors and windows and gingerbread and balustrades and columns, the things that were created back in the early 1800s and 1900s that can be saved and then reused when we are trying to rehabilitate another home," she said.

Volunteer Rose Runyon said the goal is to save as much as possible.

"To see all of these historic homes and these architectural pieces that are core and beautiful to this city, for that all to go away is heartbreaking and almost a crime," she said.

Deetz said the goal is for owners of older homes to be able to come in and find pieces to help replace what they've lost.

The organization is taking donations through its Facebook page.

"We're not looking at just the historical rebuilding. We're looking at helping the whole community. We're proud of Jefferson City, and we want to make sure that we restore its history and keep progressing," she said.

People who find anything of interest in the rubble should contact the organization. Deetz said the organization will schedule a time for the items to be picked up or dropped off.

