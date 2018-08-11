Preservationists worry about MGM building in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Preservations are concerned about the fate of a Kansas City building that was home to a movie distribution operation for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.

The old brick building used to house film reels and movie salespeople. It's currently a vacuum warehouse in the Crossroads district of Kansas City.

It once was one of several buildings along what was known as Film Row, which included facilities belonging to Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox and Universal Studios

The Kansas City Star reports that the current owner hasn't planned a sale or a teardown. But advocates with Historic Kansas City say the building is neglected, which could lead to its condemnation and demolition.

The group is looking for a strategy to protect the building and the entire Film Row area.