President Barack Obama urges for peaceful protest in Ferguson

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says he joins with Michael Brown's family in urging peaceful protests after a grand jury decided not to indict the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed the unarmed, black 18-year-old.

Obama made the comments Monday moments after official word of the grand jury's decision.

The president said first and foremost the nation is built on the rule of law. He said despite anger and intense disagreement on either side, Americans need to accept the decision that the grand jury made.

The Justice Department is also conducting an investigation into possible civil rights violations that could result in federal charges.

President Barack Obama will make a statement about a grand jury's decision not to indict the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown.

The White House says Obama will speak at 10 p.m. EST in the briefing room of the White House.

A grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown. The fatal shooting of the unarmed, black 18-year-old sparked weeks of protests outside St. Louis.

Obama has previously called for protests to remain peaceful. He has said that the U.S. allows everyone to assemble peacefully and protest perceived injustices, but that there's no excuse for violence or breaking the law.