WASHINGTON- President Biden announced on Wednesday, February 1st an approval of FEMA funds for Missouri.
According to the news release, funds are being given to the state to "supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornados and flooding from June 24-July 1, 2021".
The release also states that federal funding is available for both state and local governments, as well as certain non-profits.
The release names these counties as eligible for the funding.
- Andrew
- Audrain
- Boone
- Buchanan
- Caldwell
- Callaway
- Carroll
- Chariton
- Clinton
- Cooper
- Daviess
- Grundy
- Holt
- Howard
- Lincoln
- Livingston
- Moniteau
- Montgomery
- Ralls
- Ray
- Saline