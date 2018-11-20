President Carter's Grandson Runs for Georgia Governor

ATLANTA (AP) - Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and a Democratic state senator from Atlanta, told The Associated Press he plans to run for governor of Georgia next year.

Carter, who is 38, said Thursday in a phone interview that the state can't wait to start addressing an education system he says is on the brink and an economy that's not working for the middle class.

Carter's decision shakes up the 2014 race as Republican Gov. Nathan Deal seeks re-election. Deal is already facing two primary opponents and will now have to deal with the prospect of a Carter campaign that will likely be well-financed.

Carter's decision was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.