President Casino Getting a Facelift

CASINO UPGRADE President Casino getting a facelift ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Pinnacle Entertainment says it will spend more than $3 million to improve the President Casino. The company says it will install new carpet, slot machines and table game felts. Pinnacle also plans to add a new buffet. The casino is located on a riverboat in the Mississippi River at downtown St. Louis. The casino's general manager says the improvements are the first to be made in 10 years.