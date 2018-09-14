President Declares State of Emergency in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- President Barack Obama has issued a federal emergency declaration for Missouri because of flooding along the Missouri River system and flash floods in the northeast.
Gov. Jay Nixon says his request for the declaration was granted Thursday.
The declaration covers all 25 counties along the Missouri River, from the far northwest to St. Louis. It also applies to northeastern Missouri's Clark and Lewis counties, which have been coping with flash floods.
Nixon says the declaration clears the way for federal assistance in efforts to protect lives and property. Such assistance includes material to support long-term shelter operations plus help and equipment for flood-fighting operations, such as pumps, sand and sandbags.
