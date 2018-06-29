President Obama Honors MU Researcher

COLUMBIA - President Barack Obama has awarded an MU researcher with the highest honor the nation awards to scientists.

M. Frederick Hawthorne, the director of the International Institute of Nano and Molecular Medicine at MU, was honored with the National Medal of Science.

Hawthorne's work centers around the chemical element Boron. Hawthorne developed a technique known as Boron Neuron Capture Therapy, which has been used in experimental treatments for cancer, arthritis and other diseases.

Hawthorne also developed the use of "boron cages," chemical structures that attach to other compounds and change their physical properties.

Hawthorne will be honored at a White House ceremony next year along with 21 other recipients. The award is administered by the National Science Foundation and a committee of presidential appointees selects the nominees.