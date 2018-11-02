President Obama says Ferguson report exposed broken system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - President Barack Obama said the Justice Department investigation into the Ferguson Police Department has exposed a "broken and racially biased system."

Obama said it's now up to the city to decide whether officials want to enter an agreement with the Justice Department to fix it. He said the country's top goal has to be preventing similar circumstances elsewhere.

Obama said it was striking that Ferguson officials were sending emails that proved their bias against blacks.

Obama was responding to a questioner at a town hall who asked why no federal charges were filed against Darren Wilson, the officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown last year. Obama replied that the standard for federal charges is very high, and the officer is entitled to due process.