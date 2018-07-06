President Obama Set to Speak at Joplin High School Graduation

JOPLIN - Almost exactly one year after the EF 5 tornado tore through Joplin, high school seniors are about to celebrate one of the biggest nights of their lives Monday at Joplin High School's graduation.

President Barack Obama will be giving the commencement speech at the ceremony. He will be flying directly from the NATO summit in Chicago and is expected to arrive at the ceremony around 6:50 p.m.

The Missouri National Guard, Missouri State Highway Patrol and local police have been standing by all day at Missouri Southern State University where the ceremony will be held. Officials would not comment about security procedures.

"The most important people at this graduation ceremony are the graduates themselves and their families. Obviously, because of the president, there are certain things that are abnormal about this graduation," Missouri National Guard Colonel Wendul Hagler said.

Four hundred twenty-eight Joplin High School seniors will be graduating during Monday's ceremony. The graduation ceremony will start at 7 p.m.