President Obama to Dedicate MLK Memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) - Thousands of people have gathered at dawn to give the new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial a proper dedication after its opening in August. Some started lining up at 5 a.m. and even earlier Sunday morning. Aretha Franklin, poet Nikki Giovanni and President Barack Obama will be among those honoring the legacy of the nation's foremost civil rights leader.

Organizers anticipate as many as 50,000 people will attend. An earlier ceremony planned for August had to be postponed because of Hurricane Irene. More than 250,000 were expected for that event. King's sister and two of his children are scheduled to speak. The choir from King's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta will sing. Giovanni will read her poem "In the Spirit of Martin," and Franklin will sing.