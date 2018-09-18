President resigns from Westminster College

FULTON - Dr. Benjamin Ola Akande stepped down as the 21st president of Westminster College Friday to pursue jobs in the private sector and higher education.

During Akande's tenure, the college finances rebounded thanks to his fiscal turnaround plan. He introduced the college's first corporate partnership program as well as new academic and athletic initiatives to boost enrollment. Akande has worked with Washington University in St. Louis. Recently, he has spurred brand development for the college in key markets to raise awareness.

These programs helped the college raised $15 million in donations and a 995 percent increase in alumni participation.

“We appreciate Dr. Akande’s contributions to Westminster College, and we want to wish him the best in his future endeavors," said the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, John M. Panettiere.

Senior Vice President, Carolyn Perry, will manage the duties until the Board of Trustees finishes their search for a new president.