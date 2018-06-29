President Stepping Down Next Year At Westminster

FULTON (AP) - The longtime leader of Westminster College is stepping down, but not for another year.

The Fulton, Missouri-based college said Tuesday that President George B. Forsythe will retire at the end of the 2014-15 academic year.

Forsythe arrived at Westminster in 2005 as senior vice president and dean of faculty after retiring from the U.S. Army as a brigadier general. He was appointed president in 2008.

Forsythe led the development of Westminster's effort to focus its brand as a practical liberal arts education. College leaders have not announced details of the plan to find his replacement.