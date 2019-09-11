President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor

COLUMBIA - President Trump announced he's endorsing Mike Parson for Missouri's governor Tuesday night.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

I am pleased to endorse Governor Mike Parson of Missouri. He is very Popular, Strong, and knows what he is doing – he gets it! Based on the fact that Mike has announced he will run again in 2020 for Governor, Mike Parson has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

The endorsement comes two days after Parson said he's running to keep his seat. Parson made the announcement near his cattle ranch in Bolivar on Sunday.

If Parson gets his party's nomination, he will face State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat and woman currently holding a statewide office. Galloway also needs to get her party's nomination.

In a statement Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Galloway's campaign said, "this early in the race, perhaps the Governor felt a need to shore up his base and provide a needed boost to his primary campaign."

Jim Neely, R-Cameron, announced he's running for governor August 28.