President Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19

1 day 6 hours 41 minutes ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official said President Donald Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, after testing positive for the virus.

Late Thursday night, President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The First Lady also took to social media to comment on the announcement:

A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and "remains in good health."

President Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the President several times this week.  

The President is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump's White House doctor has issued a statement saying the President will continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the President, said the President and First Lady Melania Trump "are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Dr. Conley released the following memorandum:

President Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call "on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife, Karen, are sending their "love and prayers" to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Pence said on Twitter, "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery."

World leaders have also reacted to the news from the White House.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished President Trump a "speedy recovery" from COVID-19.

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19. He was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

The Kremlin also sent wishes of speedy recovery to the President and the First Lady.

"We certainly wish President Trump a speedy and easy recovery," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

Russia currently has the fourth largest coronavirus caseload in the world with over 1.19 million confirmed cases and more than 21,000 deaths.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also took to Twitter to send his good wishes for the U.S. First Family.

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," he said.

