President Trump's executive order aims to phase out water regulation

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 01 2017 Mar 1, 2017 Wednesday, March 01, 2017 4:01:00 PM CST March 01, 2017 in News
By: Jared Koller, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading
COLUMBIA – President Trump announced on Tuesday an executive order directing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review the Waters of the United States rule, an extension of the Clean Water Act, paving the way for the elimination of the rule.
 
 
Established under the Obama administration, the rule intended to precisely define all natural bodies of waters that are under the federal government and raise the level of water quality.
 
The Clean Water Act of 1972 originally defined the waters needing protection as “navigable” or big enough to float a boat. In 2015, the Waters of the United States rule amended to expand to definition of tributaries that impact the health of downstream waters, waters within municipal separate storm sewer systems and more focus on streams and waters next to rivers and lakes.
 
Missouri Farm Bureau director of regulatory affairs Leslie Holloway said this caused unnecessary limitations on the freedom of Missouri farmers.
 
“The waters that would be covered would include really anything that at any time had any water in it or could have any water in it,” Holloway said “It was so broad that no one knew exactly what it could apply to. But theoretically it could apply to anything.”
 
U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler echoes the Holloway, saying the executive order minimizes regularity uncertainty.
 
“This is the first step toward eliminating a rule that amounts to nothing more than a massive federal power grab that threatened 99% of Missouri land,” Hartzler said. “I applaud the President’s efforts to return control of local lands and waters to the farmers, ranchers, and authorities who know and care for them best.”
 
Holloway said that the amendment to the 1972 act expanded the government’s role beyond original intention and created a burden for every day farming activities.
 
“The rule amended the act in such a way that it broadened greatly the scope of the jurisdiction that the EPA would have over anything that would be considered a water way,” Holloway said. “Traditional farming practices might require a permit. It would certainly not only add cost to what a farmer might be doing on a daily basis, but also a time delay.”
 
Holloway said she felt this was especially unnecessary in Missouri, since the state had such a high level of water quality.
 
“In 2013, Missouri updated water quality standards so this was particularly unnecessary,” Holloway said. “We went through a very lengthy, thorough process of reviewing regulations. Certainly Missouri has demonstrated a very pro-active approach to protecting water quality.”
 
In the future, Holloway said she hopes this shows Missourians it’s a new time and that the state's water quality will remain intact.
 
“We’re moving in a new direction. Hopefully the EPA is going to be working with the states and farmers that are impacted, as opposed to constantly being at odds or battling,” Holloway said. “Water quality has to be protected regardless of this law. There is no threat to water quality as a result of this rule being either rescinded or revised.”
 
The 1972 Clean Water Act remains intact and will still protect navigable bodies of water, but defining what that exactly includes results in a long term process for the EPA.
 
Heather Navarro, Executive Director for Missouri Coalition for the Environment, an independent citizens' environmental organization for clean water, clean air, clean energy and healthy environment, said the implications of the order influence all Missourians in a negative way.
 
“Half of Missouri’s population gets their drinking water from surface streams,” Navarro said. “The drinking water implications are very important with this rule. Missouri is still not in full compliance with the clean water as it was amended 30 years ago. So we do not have water quality standards as it is, we’ll will steal be decades behind in implementing full water quality standards.”
 
Missouri has 180,000 miles’ worth of rivers, but everyone who drinks and uses water is dependent on high quality water in Missouri. Navarro said the rule only applied to those discharging pollution into water and streams, not those who don’t have permits, like local farmers.
 
“The rule doesn’t change anything about who’s in charge of water,” Navarro said. “This rule clarified how states were to interpret what Waters of the U.S. means. Now we’re back on square one. It was a compromise that no one was 100 percent happy with, what the rule but it was progress. All it does is put all of our water under threat and threatens public health.”
 
The EPA is still in charge of enforcing the clean water act, while the Department of Natural Resources is who actually issues the permits and writes the water quality standards.
 
Navarro said Missourian’s should care about what less water regulations could mean.
 
“It’s a huge source of jobs and tourism for us, so when that resources is under threat, it really threatens our health and economy,” Navarro said. “If we get rid of all these regulations people will be wearing gas masks and can’t swim on beaches.”
 
In a 2006 Supreme Court ruling, Justice Antonin Scalia limited the water protection to "only relatively permanent, standing or flowing bodies of water” and "the phrase does not include channels through which water flows intermittently or ephemerally.” This is a departure from the recent regulations and could be how far new protections stretch.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°