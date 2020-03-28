President Trump signs order that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators

DETROIT (AP) - President Donald Trump issued an order to that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients under the Defense Production Act.

According to AP, Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”

Trump said his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives. He said General Motors was "wasting time." General Motors said its commitment to build ventilators has never wavered.