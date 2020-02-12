President Trump speaks at mental health summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House hosted a summit on transforming mental health on December 19. President Trump promoted a new funding measure at the meeting. It would provide approximately four billion dollars for mental health programs, a 328-million dollar increase.

The president said his administration is focusing on evidence-based programs, early detection, and the opioid epidemic. The summit focused on combating homelessness, violence, and substance abuse.

President Trump spoke about the dwindling number of facilities at the meeting. "When I was growing up in Queens in New York we had a number of mental institutions and I'd look and I'd see these big buildings and then all of a sudden you go and you don't see them anymore and you say what happened to all of those beds what happened to all of that work and where are those people and in many cases those people are living on the streets," said President Trump.