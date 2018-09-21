President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley, Friday afternoon.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.
"The president's coming! We're super excited," Hawley said in a video posted to Facebook on Friday morning.
Trump's rally is not expected to begin until 6:30 p.m., but doors for the public will open at 2:00 p.m.
Trisha Hope and her family were some of the first people in line. They traveled from Houston, Texas and have been following President Trump for a month and a half, starting in West Virginia.
"His policies have made a big change in my life," Hope said. "I want to make sure he gets re-elected so we are spending our time and energy. We have a grandchild, so I want him to have a future. I want him to know the America I knew. And that's important to me."
I just talked to David Hope from Houston, Texas. He’s first in line to get in the doors and he’s been here since 5:30pm yesterday. Here he is reading his favorite tweet from @realDonaldTrump on the day of his swearing in ceremony @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4ZQ5a7SwJS— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) September 21, 2018
We just spoke with Dr. James Noland, a 92-year-old World War II veteran from Osage Beach. He says he’s here to see his commander in chief. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Io9iYOlOh6— Jacob Cavaiani (@jcavaiani) September 21, 2018
Protestors are expected to make an appearance starting at 2:30 p.m.
