President Trump to hold campaign rally in Columbia Nov. 1

COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley at Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday, Nov. 1, Trump's campaign announced Friday.

The rally, which will take place at 6:30 p.m., will be the president's fourth stop in Missouri and his first in Columbia since his campaign for president began in June of 2015, the campaign said.

In his speech, Trump is expected to discuss the economy, health care and border security.

“As we enter the home stretch of the midterm elections, President Trump looks forward to celebrating the success of his America First agenda with patriots of the great state of Missouri," Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for the Trump campaign, said.

"The president will also urge Missourians to get out and vote for Josh Hawley in his race against Claire McCaskill for the U.S. Senate,” Glassner said.