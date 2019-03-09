President Trump will visit Alabama today after deadly tornadoes devastated the state

(CNN) President Donald Trump will visit Alabama on Friday, after several tornadoes devastated parts of the state earlier this week, killing 23 people.

He will travel mid-day to Lee County, which suffered the brunt of the damage.

"It's a tragic situation, but a lot of work is getting done," Trump had said earlier this week.

Many in Alabama are still digging through the rubble and mourning the deaths after 12 tornadoes struck the state on Sunday. About 30 tornadoes hammered the Southeast that day, said Chris Darden of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.