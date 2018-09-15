Presidential Campaign Visits Mid-MO

Former senator and actor Fred Thompson addressed the Missouri Bankers Association at Tan-Tar-A Resort. The contract the bankers signed kept the media and the public out. Those who did hear the speech said Thompson focused primarily on his life. He also addressed the issue on whether he'll run in the 2008 presidential election.

"He was very careful in his response saying he has a committee, and they are testing the waters to see if this makes sense for him, if he think he has an opportunity and that he would probably make some announcement in the near future," said Bill Ratliff, Missouri Bankers Association.

Rumors have placed Thompson in the run for president for some time. But so far, he has not said officially if he will run. The Missouri Bankers refused to say how much they paid Thompson for the speech.