Presidential Candidates Participate in Second Debate Tomorrow

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The "town hall" style presidential debates began 20 years ago as a nerve-racking experiment in live television.

Moderator Carole Simpson was so nervous about turning over the microphone to regular folks that she spent days mapping out the presidential candidates and their issues on 3-by 5-cards, just in case.

The ABC News journalist, now retired, wanted to have her own questions ready in case the voters were too nervous to speak before millions of TV viewers.

No need to worry. The voters did fine. That 1992 "town hall" was such a hit that there's been one in every presidential election since.

The sixth will bring President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney to Hofstra University on New York's Long Island Tuesday. They'll take questions from undecided voters selected by Gallup.