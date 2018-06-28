Presidential Picture- September 27, 2007

During a debate last night in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton's chief rivals Edwards and Obama apparently feared that attacks would backfire with the primary here still 3 months away. The front-runners agreed on domestic issues like health care, as well as issues of terror, including a promised exit for all troops out of Iraq and how to proceed against a possible iranian nuclear threat. This week may be drawing to a close at Dartmouth for the democrats, but it certainly did not start there.

Democratic senator, Evan Bayh, who was once a former contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, is now endorsing Hillary Clinton. He is calling her tough and smart in protecting the nation's security.

More and more, the Democratic race for president is looking like Hillary Clinton versus all others. While Obama continues to outraise Clinton in the dollar category, Clinton leads nationally in polls. She also holds leads in many early states including New Hampshire, the site of last night's debate. There's even evidence she believes she's the front-runner. Earlier this week she referred to her husband's presidency as the first Clinton administration.

Despite last night's agreement, Barack Obama and John Edwards still attack Clinton on areas they believe they are stronger. For Obama it is opposition to the Iraq war from the beginning. He even says"people are tired, they're sick and tired of a war that should have never been authorized." For Edwards it is health care that doesn't cover all americans. Edwards says, "for anybody running for president. The first question should be, is their plan really universal. If it is not universal, then you should make them explain what man, what women in america is not entitled to heath care."

And Democrats aren't alone. Republicans also appear to be running against Hillary,as though she was already the democratic candidate. Mitt Romney is going after Hillary on health care. He says her big-government plan shows great distrust of the private sector to improve america's health."Hillary Clinton fundamentally doesn't believe or trust the private sector. Of course not, she's never worked in the private sector, except to sue people, "says Edwards.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani is running on his record on security and terror, but also on the platform that he's the most likely to beat Clinton. Giuliani says, "I think Hillary Clinton's health care plan is a pretty clear march to socialized medicine. i hope you vote for me. I honestly think i have the best chance of defeating hillary clinton."