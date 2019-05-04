Pressey Among 11 Finalists For Bob Cousy Award

IRVING, TX -- Missouri sophomore Phil Pressey is one of 11 finalists for the 2012 Bob Cousy Collegiate Point Guard of the Year award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced on Thursday. The annual honor, named for Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic Bob Cousy, recognizes the top point guard in college basketball. An original list of 60-plus candidates was trimmed by a Hall of Fame appointed, nationally-based committee to the final list of 11 student-athletes.

Pressey has 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest, while connecting at a .394 clip. Also joining Pressey from the Big 12 Conference is Baylor's Pierre Jackson.

Beginning February 6, fans will be able to vote via www.cousyaward.com for the top point guard. The player that receives the most fan votes will receive one vote toward the final committee vote. Fan voting will conclude on March 6.

The current listing of 11 finalists for the 2012 Bob Cousy Award will be narrowed to five players March 8. The final five players in contention for the award will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The Hall of Fame committee is made up of top college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, Sports Information Directors and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2012 Bob Cousy Award will be awarded at the Hall of Fame's Class Announcement on Monday, April 2 in New Orleans as part of NCAA Final Four weekend.