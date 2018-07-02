Pressey, Bowers Lead No. 14 Missouri Over Alcorn State

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Phil Pressey scored 21 points and Laurence Bowers added 14 - all in the second half - to help No. 14 Missouri rout Alcorn State 91-54 on Tuesday night.

After a rough first half, the Tigers (2-0) pulled away from the Braves. Missouri made just nine of its 39 attempts before the break and held a seven-point halftime advantage thanks to Pressey's deep 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Bowers hit three 3-pointers in the second half to help Missouri take command. The Tigers used an 18-3 run after the half to blow the game open.

LeAntwan Luckett scored 14 points and Anthony Nieves added 13 for Alcorn State (1-1), which struggled from poor shooting of its own. The Braves only shot 31 percent for the game, including 9 of 31 in the first half.