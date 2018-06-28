Pressey, English lead No. 5 Missouri past Texas

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Phil Pressey and Kim English each scored 23 points, leading No. 5 Missouri past Texas 81-67 Friday night in a bruising Big 12 semifinal.

In the championship game Saturday, the second-seeded Tigers (29-4) will meet No. 12 Baylor, which upset No. 3 Kansas 81-72 in the earlier semifinal, ruining many fans' dream of a Kansas-Missouri title showdown. The Bears (27-6), swept in two games against Missouri in the regular season, will be seeking the first championship by a Texas team in the tournament's 16-year history.

Missouri, which is leaving the Big 12 this year for the Southeastern Conference and severing ties with some schools that go back more than 100 years, led almost the entire way while making it three in a row over the Longhorns (20-13).