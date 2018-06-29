Pressey Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 List

COLUMBIA -- For the fourth consecutive year a Missouri Tiger was named to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 list. Guard Phil Pressey was the latest Mizzou Basketball standout to receive the preseason recognition as the Los Angeles Athletic Club named the junior an early front runner for college basketball's most prestigious individual honor.



Pressey joins former teammates Marcus Denmon (2011-12) and Kim English (2010-11) on the Preseason Wooden Award listing, as well as former point guard J.T. Tiller who made the list at the start of the 2009-10 campaign.



Pressey is also the second current Tiger to earn the preseason mention over the years. Senior transfer Alex Oriakhi was a member of last season's Wooden Award watch list before his junior season at Connecticut.



Named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year by the league media last month, the Dallas native was selected a Preseason First Team All-American by CBS Sports and spent his summer competing at the LeBron James, Chris Paul and Deron Williams elite camps.



Pressey was a First Team all-league pick by CBS Sports last season and was a Big 12 All-Tournament Team selection after the Tigers claimed the league title in Kansas City.



He averaged career highs in scoring (10.3), rebounding (3.3), assists (6.4) and steals (2.1) last season for the 30-5 Tigers.



Missouri Basketball opens the 2012-13 campaign on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. vs. SIUE.