Pretre Named Truman State Swim Coach
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Truman State University has chosen Ed Pretre as coach for its men's and women's swim teams. The university announced the hire on Friday. Pretre was assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for both men's and women's teams at East Carolina University, and has been an assistant at three Division I universities.
Pretre replaces Mark Gole, who resigned in December to assume coaching duties at William Jewell University in Kansas City, Mo. At Truman, Gole took over a women's program that had won five straight NCAA Division II national championships, and guided the team to two more, in 2006 and 2008.
