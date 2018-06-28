Pretrial Motions Set For Slaying Of Clemson Student

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Pretrial motions are to be argued Friday in the case of a convicted sex offender charged in the slaying of a Clemson University student from suburban St. Louis. 20-year-old Tiffany Marie Souers of LaDue was found strangled with a bikini top in her Columbia, South Carolina, apartment on May 26th, 2006. Jerry Buck Inman faces kidnapping, rape and murder charges in her death. Inman's attorney today would not discuss details of pretrial motions. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty for the 36-year-old Inman. A judge has issued a gag order in the case. No trial date has been scheduled for Inman, who also faces charges in the attempted rape of a woman in Alabama and in the rape of a woman at her home Tennessee.